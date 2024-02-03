Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727,507 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,806 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock opened at $113.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $510.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $116.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

