Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 345.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Perrigo by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $318,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $318,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,890. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Willis purchased 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $172,105.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,446.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $696,749 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $32.28 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 645.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRGO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

