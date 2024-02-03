BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $109.00

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 109 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.39), with a volume of 25206281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.20 ($1.43).

BT Group – CLASS A Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of £11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 118.77.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Simon Lowth sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.59), for a total transaction of £200,000 ($254,258.84). In other news, insider Simon Lowth sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.59), for a total value of £200,000 ($254,258.84). Also, insider Sara Weller purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £6,050 ($7,691.33). Corporate insiders own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

