Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

CADE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.88.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

NYSE CADE opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 239,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $2,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

