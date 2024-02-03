Cadence Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,350 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. HF Sinclair accounts for approximately 0.4% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,853,000 after purchasing an additional 357,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,789,000 after buying an additional 571,178 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,001,000 after buying an additional 1,088,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,155,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,976,000 after buying an additional 126,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DINO traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.52. 1,218,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average is $55.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

