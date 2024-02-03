Cadence Wealth Management LLC Acquires 825 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Southern Copper makes up approximately 0.3% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 11.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 178.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 563,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,444,000 after buying an additional 361,208 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 526.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 65,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Southern Copper Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE SCCO traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $81.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,116. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.29. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 107.24%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.