Cadence Wealth Management LLC Buys 825 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Southern Copper accounts for about 0.3% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Southern Copper Trading Down 2.5 %

SCCO stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.73. 1,302,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.29. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average of $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 107.24%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

