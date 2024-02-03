Cadence Wealth Management LLC Buys 958 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ES stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.20. 2,443,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,606. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $83.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

