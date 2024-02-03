Cadence Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 3.7% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VEU traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.38. 3,081,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,310. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $56.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average of $53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.