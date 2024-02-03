Cadence Wealth Management LLC Has $15.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 743,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,850 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises 12.6% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Silver Trust worth $15,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $462,000. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 517,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,455,000 after purchasing an additional 901,826 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $20.75. 24,324,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,600,824. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

