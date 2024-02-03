Cadence Wealth Management LLC Has $26.64 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,436 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 22.1% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.07. The company had a trading volume of 63,823,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,409,555. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $109.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3101 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

