Cadence Wealth Management LLC Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises approximately 0.3% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,220,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $181,281,000 after acquiring an additional 201,524 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.65. 7,219,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

