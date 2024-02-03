Cadence Wealth Management LLC Has $547,000 Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up approximately 0.5% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NTR stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.99. 1,495,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,327. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $83.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTR

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.