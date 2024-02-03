Cadence Wealth Management LLC Invests $298,000 in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Cal-Maine Foods makes up 0.2% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALM. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter worth about $2,488,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 44,891 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 117,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 68,457 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,085,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CALM traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $56.94. The company had a trading volume of 541,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,957. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $61.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

