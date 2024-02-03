Cadence Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,574 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up approximately 0.4% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.47.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.41. 17,116,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,833,718. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

