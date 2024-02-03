Cadence Wealth Management LLC Purchases 51,669 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,669 shares during the quarter. B2Gold comprises approximately 0.4% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 143,086,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,815,000 after buying an additional 23,068,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,516,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,805,000 after buying an additional 1,588,566 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,960,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,529,000 after buying an additional 198,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,730,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,008,000 after buying an additional 84,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,262,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,254,000 after buying an additional 8,147,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

B2Gold Price Performance

BTG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,199,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,556,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.32. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $477.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million. Analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

