Cadence Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 74.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,887 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. BHP Group comprises 0.4% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,833.33.

BHP Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BHP traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.09. 2,676,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.10. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

