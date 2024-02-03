Cadence Wealth Management LLC Sells 26,152 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,713 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 26,152 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of RIO stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.48. 2,708,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,639. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $76.54.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

