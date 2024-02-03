Cadence Wealth Management LLC Sells 312 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $70.90. The stock had a trading volume of 639,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,804. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average of $67.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $71.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

