CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34,740 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CAE by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CAE by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CAE by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.61. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $25.04.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $811.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.06 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 6.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

