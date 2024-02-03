Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Caesarstone from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of CSTE opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.39. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.54.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $142.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.16 million. Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesarstone will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Caesarstone in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Caesarstone by 21,632.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 53,433 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 106.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 90,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 46,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Caesarstone by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 46,705 shares during the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

