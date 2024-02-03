Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CHI stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

