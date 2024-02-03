Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 15.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of 14.80. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 13.17 and a 1-year high of 17.24.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

In other news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total transaction of 80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 369,105.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total value of 80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 369,105.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. purchased 15,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.77 per share, with a total value of 233,558.01. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately 731,233.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1,000.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

