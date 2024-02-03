Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 15.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of 14.80. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 13.17 and a 1-year high of 17.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1,000.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000.
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
