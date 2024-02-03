Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $15.77.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
