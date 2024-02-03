Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSQ. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth $4,159,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,423,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,745,000 after purchasing an additional 240,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,560,000 after purchasing an additional 143,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,700,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,931,000 after acquiring an additional 103,028 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at $822,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

