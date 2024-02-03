Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-1.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.590-6.890 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CPT. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.24.

Shares of CPT opened at $96.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.36. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $124.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

