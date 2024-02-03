Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Acquired by Cadence Wealth Management LLC

Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 0.3% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,219,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,643. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

