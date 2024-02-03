Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

CP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $83.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $8,077,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $7,688,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $10,096,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,087,411,000 after purchasing an additional 633,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.