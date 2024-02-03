Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Shares of CP stock opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $76.49. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $1,353,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 434.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 180,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.