Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Price Target Raised to $26.50

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $24.00 to $26.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSWC. B. Riley lowered Capital Southwest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.88.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

CSWC opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.12 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.02%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at $16,171,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 420.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 610,502 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 298,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 128,670 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 13.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 103,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth about $1,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

