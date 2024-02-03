Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 2.46% of Cass Information Systems worth $12,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 277.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 60.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.