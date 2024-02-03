Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Purchased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,191,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,200 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 1.02% of Centerra Gold worth $10,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,181,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,605,000 after purchasing an additional 551,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,469,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,939,000 after purchasing an additional 159,780 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,547,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,283,000 after purchasing an additional 332,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,260 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 1.7 %

Centerra Gold stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. 212,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,606. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

