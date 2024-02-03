Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 1.7 %

Centerra Gold stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,237,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,976,000 after acquiring an additional 56,029 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 18.5% in the third quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 8,547,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,031,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,356,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Centerra Gold by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,605,000 after purchasing an additional 551,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,547,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,283,000 after buying an additional 332,880 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

