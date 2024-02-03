Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 6,311.1% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,455,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,585,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in First Solar by 1,036.1% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $141.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $232.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Solar

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.