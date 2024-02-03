Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

MTB opened at $133.49 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $161.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,048. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

