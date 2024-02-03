Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,116 shares of company stock worth $6,923,671. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

