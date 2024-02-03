Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TEX opened at $63.36 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

