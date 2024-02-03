Cheniere Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th.

Cheniere Energy has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy to earn $9.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

LNG opened at $161.84 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

