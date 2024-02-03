Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.63

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 1.63 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51.
Chevron has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years. Chevron has a payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chevron to earn $13.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.
Chevron Trading Up 2.9 %
CVX opened at $152.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $174.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.
Chevron Company Profile
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.
