Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by KLR Investment Advisors LLC

KLR Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $4.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,839,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $287.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.74. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $174.39.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

