Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Tiff Advisory Services LLC

Tiff Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.3% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 30.0% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 42,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $753,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 46,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

NYSE:CVX traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.24. 12,839,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,881,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $174.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.08 and a 200 day moving average of $154.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

