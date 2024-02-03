ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXCFree Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.18 million, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.86.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. Research analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

