ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.18 million, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.86.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. Research analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
