Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chubb by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,928,000 after buying an additional 181,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chubb by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,364,000 after buying an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,064,000 after buying an additional 149,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Chubb by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,929,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,727,000 after buying an additional 80,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,308 shares of company stock valued at $9,881,312. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $246.69 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $248.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.83 and a 200 day moving average of $215.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $100.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

