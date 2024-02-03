CIBC Boosts Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $41.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLS. StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Shares of CLS opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. Celestica has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

