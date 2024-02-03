CIBC Boosts Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$44.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$42.00.

GWO opened at C$44.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 25.47, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$43.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.01. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$34.06 and a twelve month high of C$45.18.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.37 billion during the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.1517691 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other news, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 37,700 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total value of C$1,575,969.33. In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total value of C$3,689,456.40. Also, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 37,700 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total value of C$1,575,969.33. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,928,863. Insiders own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

