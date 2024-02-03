Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Trading Up 8.4%

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 2,647,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 611% from the average daily volume of 372,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CING has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cingulate to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Laidlaw downgraded shares of Cingulate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cingulate in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Cingulate Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($6.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.80) by ($1.20). Analysts predict that Cingulate Inc. will post -24.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cingulate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cingulate during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cingulate

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

