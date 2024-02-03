Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.55)-($0.49) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.35). The company issued revenue guidance of $29-$33 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.62 million. Clearfield also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.550–0.490 EPS.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $29.44 on Friday. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $441.31 million, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLFD shares. StockNews.com cut Clearfield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Clearfield from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Clearfield by 54.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter worth $55,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Clearfield by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

