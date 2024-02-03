Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.55)-($0.49) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.35). The company issued revenue guidance of $29-$33 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.62 million. Clearfield also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.550–0.490 EPS.
Clearfield Price Performance
NASDAQ CLFD opened at $29.44 on Friday. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $441.31 million, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.32.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Clearfield
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Clearfield by 54.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter worth $55,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Clearfield by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clearfield
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.