Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 410 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in TransUnion by 99.9% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in TransUnion by 64.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 1,300.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 150,657 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter worth $232,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

TransUnion Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TRU opened at $68.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average of $68.79. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

