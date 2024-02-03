Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $221.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

