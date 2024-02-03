Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives C$71.72 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.72.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.
CCA stock opened at C$61.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39.
Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.61. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of C$747.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$755.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 8.5102319 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
