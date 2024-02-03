Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.22.

CHRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Maxim Group cut Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Shares of CHRS opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.53. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $74.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 223,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $450,662.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

